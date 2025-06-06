The Brief Supporters rallied for the release of Maximo "Kuya Max" Londonio, a detained labor union leader and green card holder. Londonio was detained after returning from the Philippines, with advocates highlighting systemic failures in immigration detention. The Tacoma ICE facility is reportedly over capacity, with worsening conditions and frequent deportation flights.



Supporters gathered outside the Northwest ICE Processing Center on Friday afternoon, calling for the release of Maximo "Kuya Max" Londonio — a longtime labor union leader, U.S. green card holder, and father of three.

The rally, organized by immigrant rights groups and family members, drew dozens demanding immediate action from immigration authorities. Advocates say Londonio's detention highlights broader systemic failures and worsening conditions inside the facility.

"Max is an amazing father and dedicated husband, selfless friend who deserves to be released.," his wife, Crystal Londonio said as she addressed the crowd, her voice full of emotion.

Londonio, 42, was detained by Customs and Border Protection after returning from a trip to the Philippines. The visit was to honor his late mother and celebrate his wedding anniversary with Crystal.

"He is not a threat, he is one of us, he is our brother," one protester shouted, as chants of solidarity echoed outside the detention center.

Crystal shared her husband has a past – which they believe led to his detention. However, she said Max accepted responsibility for the mistakes he committed decades ago.

"Max has taken accountability for his actions that he made more than 25 years ago, which was satisfied by all requirements set by the judicial system," Crystal said.

Now, she says, he’s been abandoned by both governments.

"In response to being told we will just wait to see what the U.S. decides, then we will decide," Crystal said.

Crystal has found support in Tanggol Migrante, a migrant advocacy network, and is now working with the organization to raise awareness about the effects of immigration detention on families.

"This has impacts on the economy alright, and it’s the downfall of it," said Jo Faralan of Tanggol Migrante. "Our migrants are what create our livelihood across the U.S."

Advocates say Londonio’s case is far from isolated — and they're demanding systemic change.

"I want my husband home, my daughters want their father home now," Crystal said.

The family has joined several immigrant advocacy organizations and labor unions fighting for every detainee to be released. During the rally, a bus, unclear how many passengers, entered the facility as Crystal joined the crowd chanting, "Free them all."

La Resistencia, another advocacy group, reports that the Tacoma facility is currently over capacity, holding more than 1,600 detainees. The group says conditions inside are deteriorating, even as deportation flights continue at a pace of two to three per week.

