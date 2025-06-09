Community mourns Bellevue High School student found dead in Shoreline

The Brief Bellevue High School student Azjanae Brooks was found shot and killed after being reported missing. A vigil was held, and a GoFundMe is set up to support her family with funeral expenses and counseling. The King County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating, with no further details released yet.



Community members are mourning a Bellevue High School student and rallying to support her family.

The backstory:

According to investigators, 15-year-old Azjanae Brooks was reported missing on May 30th and found shot and killed in Shoreline the next day.

"Anytime we lose a child, it's devastating for everyone," said Melissa Johnson.

While law enforcement says Brooks is from Snoqualmie, Johnson's son went to school with Brooks at Bellevue High School and the mother has been in touch with the teen's family.

"They are really grieving the loss of a beautiful young, vibrant girl in an unfathomable way, and they are taking it one day at a time," said Johnson.

A vigil was held for Brooks on June 8 and Johnson has organized this GoFundMe to help with memorial and funeral expenses and grief counseling for Brooks' two younger siblings.

"The schools are rallying around the family, the friends are rallying around the family," said Johnson. "Anytime you have family coming to town and there's a tragedy of this nature, there are additional expenses, and we just want to make sure they don't have a second thought."

The King County Sheriff's Office has not released any more details, telling FOX 13 "detectives are still actively working on this case."

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Sheriff's Office, GoFundMe and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search for Travis Decker: Authorities identify 'new details, new search areas' in WA

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Woman dies after Seattle house fire; arson investigation underway

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

11 injured after teen speeds, causes fiery crash in Lacey

Man hurt after shooting near University of Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.