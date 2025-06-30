'It's a bombshell': Bryan Kohberger plea deal surprises legal analyst

The Brief Bryan Kohberger accepted a plea deal in the Idaho student murders case, removing the death penalty option. Victims' families express anger and shock, feeling excluded from the decision-making process by prosecutors. Legal experts call the timing of the plea deal a "bombshell," with the next hearing set for July 2.



Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal in the Idaho student murders case.

He's accused of killing four University of Idaho students that were stabbed to death in their rental home in Moscow, Idaho back in 2022.

Big picture view:

When news broke in 2022 that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered, the community and the victims' families were left in shock.

Now, loved ones say there's shock once again for the families after prosecutors announced a plea deal Monday, taking the death penalty off the table. FOX 13 legal analyst and attorney, Anne Bremner, calls it a "bombshell".

"This is a horrible, horrible crime and nobody’s had a chance to say how it would impact them," said Bremner.

Bremner says typically prosecutors will consult with families before they announce a plea.

The announcement of the deal Monday prompted some of the victims' family members to send out a series of statements saying they were "furious".

The Goncalves family says prosecutors mentioned it on Friday, and they were firmly against a deal. Then, days later, they received a letter confirming it.

"Usually there’s that balance of dealing with the defense and also with the victim’s families," said Bremner.

Bremner says the case was so close to jury selection, the timing surprised even her.

"It’s a bombshell, even the timing to me is a bombshell. I can’t figure out why at this juncture they would reach this agreement with him, especially when at least one victim family is against it," said Bremner.

Bryan Kohberger at a pretrial hearing in Idaho. (State of Idaho)

The Goncalves family released several other statements Monday, writing in one, "It's true we are beyond furious at the state of Idaho…They have failed us."

The family went on to say that while prosecutors talked to them about the possibility of a deal, it was "a HARD NO from our family" and "nothing in our conversation made us think this was actually happening."

"They made this huge announcement, and it’s just devastating. I think at least for those who believe in victims' rights and these families," said Bremner.

Kaylees sister, Aubrie, also posted a statement saying, "While Kohberger faces life in prison, he still gets to form relationships and engage with the world. Meantime, our loved ones have been silenced forever. The reality stings more deeply when it feels like the system is protecting his future more than honoring the victims' pasts."

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

"It’s a win for the defense in a case like this to get death off the table. It doesn’t matter if it happens in the penalty phase where they win or at this juncture, it’s a win," said Bremner.

Bremner says the prosection or defense could still change their minds about the deal, but based on the way the announcement was made, she doesn't think that's going to happen at this point.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 2.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 legal analyst and attorney Anne Bremner and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

