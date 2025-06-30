Bryan Kohberger takes plea deal in Idaho student murders case

The Brief Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal in the University of Idaho student murders case. Kohberger now avoids the death penalty but will serve four life sentences. The quadruple-murder trial was set to start in August.



Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal in the quadruple-murder case against him, according to multiple reports.

Sources are reporting that Kohberger, the man charged in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, will plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

He now avoids the death penalty and will instead serve four life sentences, a family friend of Madison Mogen confirmed to FOX 13.

The trial was expected to begin in August. A judge previously ruled that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Kohberger if he was convicted.

Kohberger, 30, is accused of stabbing and killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was arrested months later at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves has since responded to the news about the plea deal, saying they are "beyond furious at the State of Idaho."

A screenshot of the Goncalves family statement posted to Facebook. (via Facebook)

Kohberger is a former criminology Ph.D. student attending Washington State University, located in Pullman, Washington. He was living about 10 miles away from the crime scene when the murders took place.

The plea deal comes after much evidence has publicly come out against Kohberger, including matching DNA, phone tower and call records, and a knife purchase made on Amazon.

Kohberger's defense team has also made several efforts to push back the trial and exclude evidence, with most requests being denied by judges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from TMZ, FOX Digital and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

