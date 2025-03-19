The Brief Prosecutors say Bryan Kohberger’s Amazon history proves he purchased a Ka-Bar knife eight months prior to the Idaho student murders. They also said a selfie of Kohberger taken just hours after the killings shows him having the "bushy eyebrows" described by the victims’ surviving housemate.



Prosecutors say Bryan Kohberger’s Amazon click history proves he purchased a Ka-Bar knife like the one used in the Idaho murders, while a selfie of Kohberger taken just hours after the killings shows him having the "bushy eyebrows" described by the victims’ surviving housemate.

The revelations were among the 40 new court filings released today by the judge overseeing the case, the Hon. Steven Hippler. Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13th, 2022: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle. Their bodies were found in their shared King Road apartment house in Moscow, with all four being stabbed to death.

Investigators found a Ka-Bar military knife sheath under one of the victims, and they used a small DNA sample found on the sheath to narrow their search for a suspect to Kohberger.

The knife itself is still missing. But in a filing released on Wednesday, prosecutors say Kohberger bought a Ka-Bar knife eight months before the killings. The evidence turned up in a search warrant which "directed law enforcement to seize from Amazon.com Bryan Kohberger’s customer click activity pertaining to knives and accessories."

The warrant covered his Amazon history "from March 20, 2022, through March 30, 2022." The mention of the limited search for knife purchases came out as the prosecution pushed back at Kohberger’s contention that his Amazon records were taken out of context and are not relevant.

The defense also wants the judge to exclude the partial description given by a surviving housemate, of a tall, masked man with "bushy eyebrows" walking past her the night of the murders. Kohberger’s lawyers argued that the witness was unreliable because she had been drinking that night – and that "bushy eyebrows" by itself is not enough of a description to qualify as evidence.

But in another filing, prosecutors say they want a jury to decide for itself if the "bushy eyebrow" description is accurate, in part by showing them this picture – a copy of which was posted on X by New York Times reporter Mike Baker.

via Mike Baker on X

Prosecutors say the selfie was "taken from Kohberger’s phone on November 13, 2022, only hours after the homicides … at 10:31am showing his eyebrows." They also will introduce Kohberger’s driver’s license, showing his height to be 6’.

Judge Hippler has given no indication of when he will rule on these various motions. Kohberger’s next scheduled court appearance is April 9, for another motion hearing. The trial is expected to begin in August; prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is found guilty.

The Source: Information in this story is from Ada County District Court, and X post by New York Times reporter Mike Baker and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

