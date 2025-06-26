Bryan Kohberger trial delayed by a week

The Brief The trial of Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, is postponed to August 18. Jury selection will begin on August 4, and the judge denied a defense motion to delay the trial indefinitely. No specific reason was given for the one-week delay, despite defense concerns over media coverage.



An Idaho judge has postponed the trial of quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger by a week, according to a new court order.

The Kohberger trial, which was set to start on Aug. 11, has been delayed to Aug. 18. Jury selection will begin on Aug. 4.

Judge Steven J. Hippler, the judge presiding over the case, denied a motion from Kohberger's defense to indefinitely postpone the murder trial, but still signed an order to push it back a week. No direct reason was stated for the delay, including whether it was in response to the defense's denied motion, or simply just for rescheduling purposes.

Bryan Kohberger is charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students; Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death in a 2022 home invasion attack.

Kohberger's defense attempted to push back the trial date indefinitely, citing an NBC Dateline episode that featured unreported details about the case. They claimed the program showcased "materials... to promote a narrative of guilt."

That motion was denied on Thursday, and opening statements in the trial are now estimated to take place on Aug. 18.

The Source: Information in this story came from court orders filed in Ada County and the Fourth Judicial District of Idaho.

