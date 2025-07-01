City of Tacoma to pay $6 million to family of Manuel Ellis

The Brief Tacoma will pay $6 million to Manuel Ellis's family, adding to a previous $4 million settlement from Pierce County. Ellis died in police custody in March 2020; three officers were acquitted of manslaughter and murder charges. The family hopes Ellis' name and experience will be honored by the city and county.



The City of Tacoma will pay out $6 million to the family of Manuel Ellis, the man killed while in Tacoma police custody in March 2020.

The backstory:

Three officers with the department faced trial for the 33-year-old's death, but were ultimately acquitted of manslaughter and murder.

Related article

The family sued both the city and Pierce County. The county previously settled with the family for $4 million back in 2022. The settlement on Tuesday brings their overall total $10 million.

In a statement, the Manuel Ellis Family attorney James Bible wrote:

"This has been a long and difficult journey for a family that was dedicated to getting some measure of justice for their lost loved one. No amount of money matches the tremendous loss they have experienced. They miss him everyday and even more on holidays.

"We hope that Manny’s name and experience is never forgotten. We hope that the City of Tacoma and Pierce County will find ways to honor his name."

Manuel Ellis, a Tacoma, Washington man, was beaten, shocked and hogtied face down on a sidewalk, with police on top of him as he pleaded for breath. Ellis’ death was ruled a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation, happening nearly three months before George Floyd’s death sparked an international outcry against police brutality.

The three officers faced charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, but a jury returned a not guilty verdict in December 2023.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from Manuel Ellis Family attorney James Bible, the City of Tacoma and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

'It's a bombshell': Bryan Kohberger plea deal surprises legal analyst

Idaho firefighters shot in ambush identified

These WA laws go into effect July 1

Man shot Idaho firefighters who had asked him to move his vehicle, killing 2, sheriff says

WA's first In-N-Out closer to opening in Ridgefield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.