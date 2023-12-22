City of Tacoma starts internal investigation into officers following not guilty ruling in Ellis' death trial

After a jury found three Tacoma police officers who were charged with killing Manny Ellis not guilty, the city will now determine if the officers should remain employed.

Tacoma officials began a one-day internal review to determine the future of Tacoma Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank, and Timothy Rankine.

Following this review, the officers could be fired, they may face punishment, or there may be no action taken at all.

It’s a controversial topic in the city as the mayor called for the firing of all the officers in 2020.

"Over three years ago, I called for the firing of each officer involved, and at that moment my heart was breaking. Following that statement, I further clarified the importance of the process before decisions were made. While there is no outcome that will be perceived by all as justice, I believe these administrative investigations will be carried out impartially," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Woodards addressed the impact of the not guilty ruling.

"This verdict undoubtedly elicits a wide range of emotions from each and every one of us, including myself. Specifically, I want to acknowledge the anger, the distrust, the doubt, the fear, the hurt and the exhaustion that we as Black people have experienced as a result of the history of policing in this country," said Woodards.

According to Tacoma city manager Elizabeth Pauli, the internal affairs investigation will take 24 hours, meaning it should be finished by Friday.

Following the internal review, Tacoma police chief Avery Moore has two weeks to look over and finalize the recommendations.

The police department released a statement after the ruling on Thursday.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Tacoma Police union for comment, but they did not respond.

The union did release a statement following the not guilty verdict:

Justice Prevails

The Jury’s Verdict: Not Guilty On All Counts

TACOMA, WA: After all the facts were laid out before a jury of peers, Tacoma Officers Chris Burbank, Matt Collins, and Tim Rankine have been found not guilty of all charges. That is the just result. That is the right result.

We are a country built upon values, and our officers value preservation of life. When a life is lost, we fully expect and invite a thorough fact-finding process built upon truth and evidence, not hyperbole and politically charged prosecutions. We are thankful for our justice system, in which the truth of the matter prevails.

As the jury has now found, Officers Burbank, Collins, and Rankine are dedicated public servants who did no wrong. These officers and their families have faced unimaginable stress surrounding this trial. We are thankful that truth finally had its day, but their lives will never be the same. Now is a time for them to heal, along with the Ellis family and the general Tacoma community.

This is also the time for many elected officials to take a deep breath and re-evaluate their approach to policing issues. This case has been used to justify legislation that has made our community less safe. It’s time to re-prioritize public safety.

Justice served is an opportunity for our communities to work together to move forward. Our members will continue to work tirelessly and professionally, within law and policy, to protect and serve our Tacoma community.

-Tacoma Police Union IUPA Local 6