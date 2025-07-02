Live updates: Bryan Kohberger in court for plea hearing in Idaho student murders

The Brief Bryan Kohberger, accused of the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal. This agreement spares him the death penalty in exchange for four life sentences. While some victims' families support the deal, others, particularly the Goncalves family, are "furious" and feel the state failed them by not pursuing a trial and potential death penalty.



Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, will be back in court on Wednesday, where he is expected to plead guilty after accepting a plea deal earlier this week.

The backstory:

Kohberger is accused of killing Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, on Nov. 13, 2022. He was arrested months later at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital | Instagram | @xanakernodle/@kayleegoncalves)

On Monday, Kohberger accepted a plea deal in the quadruple-murder case. He avoids the death penalty and will instead serve four life sentences.

Fox News Digital reported that Kohberger may not have to explain the crime as part of the plea agreement.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The family of Ethan Chapin including mother Stacy Chapin and father Jim Chapin arrive at Ada County Courthouse for Bryan Kohberger's plea deal hearing on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Below are live updates from the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho:

11 a.m.: Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in 2022 that stunned and terrified the campus and set off a nationwide search, which ended weeks later when he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

10:50 a.m.: Prosecutor describes evidence

Prosecutor Bill Thompson listed a timeline of the stabbings and Kohberger’s movements.

10:45 a.m.: Bryan Kohberger tells judge he is guilty

Judge Steven Hippler addressed Kohberger directly to explain the possible penalties to the crime that he is set to plead guilty to. Kohberger tells Hippler he is guilty in the murders.

10:25 a.m.: Judge Steven Hippler speaking about the plea deal

Judge Steven Hippler said his court received numerous emails and phone messages ahead of the hearing, during which Hippler can accept or reject the plea agreement.

"Court is not supposed to, and this court will never, take into account public sentiment in making an opinion regarding its judicial decisions in cases. I always will make decisions based on where the facts and the law lead me, period," the judge said.

10: 15 a.m.: Hearing begins

The plea hearing is underway in Ada County.

Victims' families react to plea deal

The news of the plea deal has drawn varied reactions from the victims' families.

The families of Mogen and Chapin have expressed support for the agreement. However, the Goncalves family stated they were "furious" with the State of Idaho, feeling it "failed" them as they had hoped for Kohberger to face a jury and potentially the death penalty.

An aunt of Xana Kernodle said she didn't want a possible plea deal in the case, claiming she rejected an offer from prosecutors to "spare the families" the pain of a trial, TMZ reported.

The trial was expected to start in August, and an Idaho judge previously ruled that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Kohberger if he was convicted.

Kohberger is a former criminology Ph.D. student attending Washington State University, located in Pullman, Washington. He was living about 10 miles away from the crime scene when the murders took place.

The Source: Information in this story came from Safiyah Riddle from the Associated Press, Fox News Digital, TMZ and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

