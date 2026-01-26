Seattle police seek suspects in University District fatal stabbing

The Brief Seattle police are searching for two suspects in a fatal stabbing that killed a man in the University District. Surveillance video shows the suspects confronting and stabbing Fernando Castillo early June 22, 2025, before he collapsed nearby and later died. The suspects have not been identified, and police are asking the public for tips as the investigation continues.



The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a fatal stabbing in the University District.

Two suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Seattle's University District on June 22, 2025. (Seattle Police)

Seattle police released video of the incident, which occurred at about 4 a.m. on June 22, 2025.

The backstory:

The video shows two hooded suspects approach the victim, Fernando Castillo, in an alley along Northeast 50th Street and University Way Northeast.

Suspect approach Castillo from an alleyway near Northeast 50th Street and University Way Northeast. (Seattle Police)

The suspects and Castillo appear to get into a physical altercation, where Castillo is attacked and stabbed multiple times. Castillo then runs away, eventually collapsing near a business along University Way Northeast and Northeast 47th Street.

Despite efforts to save Castillo's life, he later died at the hospital.

The suspects are described as two lightskin Hispanic or Black men. One was wearing light colored ripped jeans, a black puffer, and a chain with a gold emblem. The other suspect was wearing cargo-style jeans, a shiny black puffer jacket with a possible tear on the back left, and black gloves with a white finger bone design. He was also riding a dark bicycle with thin tires and a larger stem.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Seattle's University District on June 22, 2025. (Seattle Police)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

