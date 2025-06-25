Seattle police investigate deadly U-District stabbing

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning near Northeast 47th Street and University Way Northeast. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries who later died at Harborview Medical Center, and detectives are treating the case as a homicide.



Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the University District that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

What we know:

At about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man down near Northeast 47th Street and University Way Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries.

Medics treated the man at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing as a homicide, and it's not known what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-344-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton

Whitney Decker reveals '3 feelings' tradition at emotional memorial for daughters

Woman found dead on Ketron Island as suspect drives off ferry dock

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.