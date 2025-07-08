Travis Decker update: Idaho tip 'described his tattoos pretty accurately'

The Brief A recent tip describing Travis Decker's tattoos accurately has provided a fresh lead in the ongoing manhunt for the homicide suspect. Authorities believe Decker is armed and dangerous, and they have deployed a multi-agency response to the challenging terrain of the Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker's capture and urges the public to remain vigilant.



Law enforcement agencies are intensifying their search for Travis Decker, the man accused of the murders of his three daughters in Washington state, with a recent tip detailing his distinctive tattoos bolstering a possible sighting in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest.

Authorities now confirm they believe Decker is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Travis Decker captured? Possible sighting in Idaho wilderness

The renewed focus on the Idaho wilderness comes after a family reported a possible sighting of Decker on July 5, near the Bear Creek Campground east of Boise. The accuracy of their description, particularly regarding Decker's tattoos, has given authorities a fresh lead.

What they're saying:

"This weekend on Saturday we had a tipster report seeing someone who matched the description of Travis Decker," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Leigh, who is in Idaho.

Leigh added that the tipster "described his tattoos pretty accurately, and it's believed they had not seen previous pictures of those tattoos. And since putting out the media releases, we received additional tips - corroborate the eyewitnesses' encounter with potentially Travis Decker."

Leigh detailed the behavior described in the tip, noting that Decker "didn't make eye contact. He was on an ATV, UTV trail. It's not frequented by a lot of foot traffic and hikers. And so it was his demeanor and the area that he was in that made it seem a little suspicious. Tipsters also described his long ponytail, and un-groomed facial hair."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker's apprehension.

Sawtooth National Forest: Rugged terrain poses challenges

What we know:

Decker, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping out of Chelan County, Washington. His daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Decker has been sought by law enforcement since May 30, when his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, reported their three daughters missing.

The Decker girls and their mother Whitney Decker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Asked about Decker's reported history of hitchhiking, Leigh said, "That'd be hard to speculate. I think it's more of a general caution for those that are in that area just as a public service announcement to be vigilant and not pick up any hitchhikers."

"We are cautioning those around there not to pick up anybody any strangers and to report and just to be mindful of those around them."

The Sawtooth National Forest presents a challenging environment for the search. Leigh described the terrain as "pretty rugged. It's going to be hard for anybody to navigate those areas, especially for longer distances and for longer durations. It's going to present challenges just like over in Chelan County."

Did they catch Travis Decker? US Marshals, multiple agencies join Idaho search

Authorities are deploying significant resources to the area in an effort to locate Decker.

"So we have a multi-agency response, similar to what you saw in Chelan County in Wenatchee," Leigh said. "We have US Forest Service officers, the Camas County Sheriff's Office, and then our task force made up of multiple different agencies. And we also have Customs Border Patrol out with us."

The search effort also includes "multiple air assets and resources and additional U.S. Marshal service. Aerial assets are also inbound to include our special operations group. They're standing by to deploy. Now they're set up for more your rural operations and manhunts based on their training and the equipment and gear and things of that nature to sustain in that environment over the long haul."

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals Service urges anyone with information on Decker's whereabouts to contact their nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. The public is also requested to refrain from flying drones in the search area to ensure the safety of aircrews involved in the operation.

Travis Decker is wanted for the murder and kidnapping of his three daughters in Chelan County, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Full transcript of interview:

David Rose, FOX 13 Seattle: There is a fresh lead in the search for Travis Decker, the man accused in the horrific murders of his three daughters near a Leavenworth campground. Some have reported a possible sighting in Idaho. A family reported the tip on July 5th after visiting the Bear Creek Campground in the Sawtooth National Forest, east of Boise. Authorities now confirm they do believe Decker is armed and should be considered dangerous. I spoke with Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, who is in Idaho. What can you tell us about this tip that came in over the weekend about the sighting that you believe is Travis Decker?

Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal: Well, this weekend on Saturday we had a tipster report seeing someone who matched the description of Travis Decker. They described his tattoos pretty accurately, and it's believed they had not seen previous pictures of those tattoos. And since putting out the media releases, we received additional tips, corroborate the eyewitnesses encounter with potentially Travis Decker.

David Rose, FOX 13 Seattle: What did they say about his behavior in the tip? How was he acting?

Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal: He didn't make eye contact. He was on an ATV, UTV trail. It's not frequented by a lot of foot traffic and hikers. And so it was his demeanor and the area that he was in that made it seem a little suspicious. Tipsters also described his long ponytail, and un-groomed facial hair.

David Rose, FOX 13 Seattle: I thought it was interesting in your description that you said he has a history of hitchhiking. That's the first time I'd heard that. Can you tell us more about that? Do you think that's how he (could have) got to Idaho from Washington state?

Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal: That'd be hard to speculate. I think it's more of a general caution for those that are in that area just as a public service announcement to be vigilant and not pick up any hitchhikers. I can't, there's nothing that's telling me, and I'm not there. As you know, Dave, I'm a couple hundred miles from Boise, not on scene, and so my information could be a little delayed. But we are cautioning those around there not to pick up anybody - any strangers and to report and just to be mindful of those around them. What kind of terrain are we talking about in that area? Oh, Sawtooth? it's pretty rugged. It's going to be hard for anybody to navigate those areas, especially for longer distances and for longer durations. It's going to present challenges just like over in Chelan County.

David Rose, FOX 13 Seattle: What kind of resources are you flooding into that area? I know time is of the essence. He's had a couple of days since the tip, so what's the best chance of catching him now?

Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal: So we have a multi-agency response, similar to what you saw in Chelan County in Wenatchee. We have US Forest Service officers, the Camas County Sheriff's Office, and then our task force made up of multiple different agencies. And we also have Customs Border Patrol out with us, multiple air assets and resources, and additional U.S. Marshals Service aerial assets are also inbound to include our Special Operations Group. They're standing by to deploy. Now they're set up for more rural operations and manhunts based on their training and the equipment and gear and things of that nature to sustain in that environment over the long haul.

David Rose, FOX 13 Seattle: We'll keep putting this photo out there and asking for tips. Send tips to the U.S. Marshals hotline. I know you're offering that $20,000 reward. Thank you for your time today. We'll catch back with you in a couple of days, see how things are going. U.S. Supervisory Deputy, U.S. Marshal Michael Leigh.

