Travis Decker manhunt: Joint search underway for WA murder suspect in ID forest

The Brief Law enforcement has initiated a joint search in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest for Travis Caleb Decker, wanted for the murders and kidnappings of his three children in Washington state. The intensified search follows a recent tip reporting a possible sighting of Decker by a family in the Bear Creek area of the forest on Saturday. Authorities are evaluating new public tips and have requested that individuals avoid picking up hitchhikers and refrain from flying drones in the search area.



The U.S. Marshals Service, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, has initiated a joint search operation in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest following a possible sighting of Travis Decker, wanted in connection with the murders and kidnappings of his three children in Washington state.

Authorities began canvassing areas of the forest Monday believed to be accessible to Decker, 33, who faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping out of Chelan County, Washington. His daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County.

What they're saying:

"We are beginning to receive tips from the public from the media release we pushed out yesterday," said Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Idaho – Coeur d’Alene, in a Monday update. "We are evaluating each tip. Thank you for engaging the public on this matter – I am hopeful one of these tips will assist bringing this matter to a safe resolution."

Travis Decker sighting reported

What we know:

The intensified search follows a tip received by the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on Saturday, July 5. A family recreating in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest reported seeing a man consistent with Decker's description.

The individual was described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream-colored T-shirt, and black shorts.

He reportedly had a long ponytail, an overgrown beard and mustache, a black Garmin-style watch, and was carrying a black JanSport backpack. He was also seen wearing either Converse or Vans low-top shoes.

Joint search underway in Idaho

What's next:

Monday's search efforts involve a collaborative team, including the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Camas County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are actively canvassing local residents, campers, and others recreating in the area for any information.

Authorities have cautioned the public against picking up hitchhikers, as Decker has a history of hitchhiking.

Additionally, officials have requested that the public refrain from flying drones in the search area to ensure the safety of aircrews involved in the operation.

Triple murder leads to manhunt

The backstory:

Decker has been sought by law enforcement since May 30, when his estranged wife, Whitney Decker, reported their three daughters missing after Travis Decker did not return them from a scheduled three-hour visitation. Their bodies were discovered days later.

The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is a statewide cooperative effort that includes member agencies such as the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, and the Pocatello Police Department.

New wanted posters with updated information have been released by the U.S. Marshals Service.

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals Service urges anyone with information on wanted fugitives to contact their nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

