Week 5 since WA girls first went missing, Travis Decker manhunt ongoing

The Brief A somber milestone has passed as the Wenatchee community prepares to enter a sixth week without Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker. As the manhunt for the suspected killer, the girls' father, continues, we look at updates on the search for Travis Decker and how the community is honoring the girls.



It has now been five weeks since Whitney Decker first reported to police that her three daughters did not return from a planned visit with their father. The search for now-suspected triple murderer Travis Decker remains ongoing.

Wenatchee memorial service for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on June 20, 2025.

When did the Decker girls first go missing in Washington?

The backstory:

On May 30, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia went on their scheduled three-hour, unsupervised, visitation with their father, Travis. The couple divorced in 2022 and were undergoing a custody battle.

The visitation window closed and there was still no word or sight of Travis, nor the girls. At 9:45 p.m., Wenatchee police received a civil complaint from Whitney as she reported the girls, aged five, eight and nine, missing.

There has since been rising controversy over the decision from law enforcement to not issue an Amber Alert.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"All little girls should be alive, they should be growing, learning, laughing. Instead we’re left with an unspeakable sorrow and a burning question: how did our system fail to protect children," said one speaker at a June memorial for the Decker girls.

A large search operation for the girls ended on June 2, when all three were found dead at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County.

In the weeks since, the community rallied behind Whitney, gathering for a memorial service and donating more than $1 million to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

Latest update on the search for Travis Decker in Washington

Travis Decker has still not been located, at the time of reporting. The search for him has morphed into what may be the largest manhunt in Washington history.

Earlier this week, new evidence linked Travis to the crime scene where the girls' bodies were found on June 2.

Authorities on June 17 released these images of how Travis Decker could have changed his appearance. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Authorities remain unsure if Decker himself is alive or not. With a lack of new evidence proving he is still alive, the state deployed a cadaver dog to the join the manhunt.

However, Travis Decker has extensive military training which would have given him the skills to live off the land undetected for an extended period of time. A former Army squadmate of Travis Decker spoke out earlier last month.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews and various law enforcement agencies including the Wenatchee Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.