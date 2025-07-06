Travis Decker sighting: Accused triple murder suspect potentially spotted in Idaho

The Brief Travis Decker, accused of killing his three daughters in Washington, may have been sighted in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest on July 5. A family camping in the Bear Creek area reported seeing a man matching Decker's description, including specific clothing and features. The U.S. Marshals Service is asking anyone in the area over the weekend to provide information to aid in the ongoing search.



Travis Decker, the Washington man accused of killing his three daughters in May, was possibly spotted over the weekend in Idaho.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Task Force, a family camping in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest on July 5 spotted a man resembling Decker.

The family described the man as 5'8" to 5'10" tall, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream-colored shirt and black shorts. He had a long ponytail, a black watch, an overgrown beard and mustache, and had a black Jansport backpack.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

He was also seen wearing either Converse or Vans low-top shoes.

The task force is asking for anyone who was in the area over the weekend to come forward with information.

The Decker girls and their mother Whitney Decker. (FOX 13 Seattle)





The search for Decker began after his three young daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Decker is accused of killing the girls and faces three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

The girls' mother, Whitney Decker, reported them missing on May 30 after Travis did not return from a scheduled three-hour visitation. The decision by law enforcement not to issue an Amber Alert at the time has drawn some controversy.

Authorities have noted Decker's extensive military training, which they believe could allow him to survive and remain hidden for an extended period in the rugged wilderness.

