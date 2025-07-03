Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

The Brief Family and friends held a beach bonfire to honor Jayda Woods-Johnson, killed a year ago at Alderwood Mall. Jayda was an innocent victim caught in a shooting during a fight between strangers at the mall. Her loved ones advocate for "Jayda's Law" to impose harsher penalties for juveniles found with firearms.



On Thursday, family and friends remembered 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson with a beach bonfire tribute.

It's been one year since she was shot and killed by a bullet while shopping at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

Police say she was an innocent victim who was shot while a group of strangers were fighting nearby.

Jayda was in the mall with a friend when police say Samuel Gizaw came into the mall, then got into a fight with some other boys who'd gathered there.

During the fight, he fired the gun at one of them, hitting Jayda, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police say she had no connection to the shooter or those he'd been fighting with.

Her cousin Cali Huffman says Jayda loved the beach, and she would have loved the gathering, which featured a bonfire, and at least 50 friends and loved ones.

Her family and friends say the loss is especially difficult, just before the Fourth of July.

"She would love a place like this," said Cali. "She would always be so appreciative and grateful of the smallest thing, even a view like this."

The two, more like sisters than cousins, spent hours together soaking up the sun.

"We chose this spot because pretty much Jayda loved the summer," Cali said.

"Gathering with friends and family around the fire and having smores. That would definitely be one of her favorite things," said Cali.

The gathering was also about looking ahead in ways that honor her.

Her middle school track coach, Coach Mike, says several shirts were made with her uniform number, to raise money for the track program to help future runners. The shirt and Coach Mike are pictured below. He said donations can be made in her honor to the track program through the school.

In addition to remembering Jayda Thursday night, organizers are also calling for stronger measures to prevent youth violence and are advocating for "Jayda's Law".

"When a juvenile is found in possession of a firearm, there are no consequences, accountability right now," said Cali.

Thousands have also signed an online petition in support of that law, which they say would require harsher sentencing for juvenile criminals, especially in murder cases.

Related article

"There are many, many kids out there that are like Samuel Gizaw that took Jayda’s life," said Cali.

The family says the case is moving slowly through the court system. Meantime, they'll keep her spark alive through gatherings that celebrate Jayda and the things she loved.

"She was just someone who enjoyed life and everything it had to offer," said Cali.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews and reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.