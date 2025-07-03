King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

The Brief King County Assessor John Wilson, a candidate for County Executive, was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order from his former partner, Lee Keller, who claims he stalked and harassed her. Keller reports feeling trapped and fearful due to Wilson's actions, which include driving by her home and posting photos of her online. The King County Council voted no confidence in Wilson, urging him to resign, but he has refused.



A King County official running for higher office is facing serious allegations from his former domestic partner, who claims he repeatedly violated a protection order.

John Wilson, the King County Assessor and a current candidate for King County Executive, was arrested for investigation of stalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. He waived his right to appear in court Wednesday, when a judge set his bail at $50,000.

"To find out that he was in jail last night was horrifying, and then also just an incredible relief, like I actually could rest and not worry about him coming to my door," said victim Lee Keller, who is Wilson’s former partner.

Court documents show Keller filed for the protection order in May, citing fear that Wilson’s behavior would "continue and get worse without it."

She said since the order was granted, Wilson has repeatedly violated it—driving past her home, calling and leaving voicemails, posting photos of her on social media, and even confronting her in person.

"Including lurking around my car when it was parked at the state capitol Saturday, taking photos of me while I was in my car, driving to my house on Monday and again last night, as witnessed by the Seattle Police," Keller told the court.

Wilson’s attorney argued that there had been no threats of physical assault, stating, "There are allegations that he's violated an order for protection. That’s it."

Keller insists the violations have escalated in aggression.

Outside the courtroom, Keller described the impact the alleged stalking has had on her life.

"It's an awful feeling to feel sort of trapped in your home and scared about what's going to happen next, and to feel like I'm constantly looking over my shoulder wondering what's going to happen?" Keller said.

In court filings, Keller included screenshots of text messages where she told Wilson to stay away and leave her alone. "Our relationship is over," she wrote. Wilson reportedly replied "Never" and laughed at her messages.

When asked if she believed Wilson could become violent, Keller said: "I don't know anymore, because I never dreamed he would do the stuff that he's done. I have no idea."

The King County Council has since passed a vote of no confidence in Wilson, calling on him to resign and end his campaign for county executive.

On social media, Wilson responded: "I will NOT resign."

"We all have a right to vote for who we want, and the voters will speak in August," Keller said.

No criminal charges have been filed against Wilson at this time. If they are, the case will be handed off to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office to avoid conflicts of interest.

