Calls for King County Assessor to resign amid allegations, restraining order

Some of King County's top officials are calling on the Assessor, John Wilson, to resign after several disturbing allegations against him were recently revealed.

King County Assessor John Wilson

County councilmembers and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell are also asking Wilson to end his campaign for King County Executive, amid claims of stalking, harassment and inappropriate behavior.

According to several media outlets, the allegations stem from a second restraining order filed by his former partner, following another that was served last year.

What they're saying:

Several local leaders have since called for Smith's resignation:

King County Executive Shannon Braddock

"The allegations against King County Assessor John Arthur Wilson are disturbing. King County residents deserve public officials who treat everyone with respect and conduct themselves with integrity. As government leaders, we have a duty to uphold the public's trust. I call on Assessor Wilson to resign from office immediately."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell

"I am appalled by the stories of County Assessor Wilson’s conduct and want to add my voice to the community and elected leaders calling on him to resign his position. While he has a right to due legal process, the published allegations are disqualifying for public office. We need to send a clear message to survivors of intimate partner abuse that this type of behavior by people in positions of trust is not tolerated."

King County Councilmember, Executive candidate Claudia Balducci

"Following the revelations that John Arthur Wilson has had a second restraining order issued against him, I am calling on him to immediately suspend his campaign for County Executive and to resign his position as County Assessor. While he is entitled to due process under the law for any possible criminal or civil charges, holding public office is a privilege, not a right. And with that privilege comes the responsibility of holding the trust of the people who have elected you. These latest revelations show that he clearly has breached that trust. Wilson had the opportunity to not file for office in early May knowing this second restraining order was being issued – reflecting behavior that has continued throughout his campaign. Instead, he proceeded as if a pattern of alleged stalking, harassment and abuse would somehow not be an issue in the selection

of our next County Executive. I am urging all candidates in the race to join in this call for Assessor Wilson to suspend his campaign race and resign his current elected office. Too often, domestic violence is normalized, especially when committed by men with power. We should not stand for it. The King County Executive is responsible for overseeing the county’s law enforcement and human services programs - including programs dedicated to protect and support women and other survivors of intimate partner violence. It is critical that our next County Executive is a clear ally to survivors. Assessor Wilson is clearly not able to be that ally."

King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay

The allegations reported today against King County Assessor John Arthur Wilson are deeply disturbing. I’m calling on him to take responsibility, end his campaign for County Executive, and step down from his position as Assessor. As Chair of the King County Council, I want to be very clear that stalking and harassment have no place in our community—and absolutely no place in the leadership of King County. My heart is with the survivor. I hope she is receiving the support, safety, and care that she needs. No one should have to endure this kind fear or violation. We have to stand firmly and unequivocally with survivors. And when a public official’s behavior threatens the safety and dignity of others, we have to act. That is the bare minimum of what leadership demands. It’s clear that John has broken the public’s trust. And that trust is everything. We are entrusted with the well-being of millions of people. Anyone seeking the responsibility of leading this region must live up to the values of safety, respect, accountability, and public integrity. King County deserves nothing less."

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

"The staff in the Department of Assessments deserve stability and focused leadership. I share my colleagues’ conclusion that John Arthur Wilson can no longer effectively serve as Assessor."

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Wilson and his campaign for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story came from various statements from King County leaders and reports from several local media outlets.

