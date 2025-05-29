Seattle-area Catholic school says US Border Patrol detained students of color

The Brief Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish is filing a complaint against U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alleging discriminatory detention and questioning of students of color during a return trip from Canada. The school claims the students were wrongfully accused of attempting unlawful entry despite being fully documented and under supervision, and praises their calm response to the situation. The school emphasizes its commitment to student dignity and privacy, stating it will not make further public comments on the incident.



A Seattle-area Catholic school is filing a complaint against U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alleging they detained and questioned music students — specifically students of color — on a return trip from Canada.

Students at Eastside Catholic School, located in Sammamish, went on a band and choir trip to Canada.

The backstory:

According to school president Gil Picciotto, when they came back into the U.S. at the border crossing, a U.S. border agent stopped and questioned students about their "affiliation with the school and wrongfully accused them of attempting to enter the country unlawfully."

Picciotto says nearly all the students detained were students of color. They were all fully documented and under school supervision.

"We are deeply grateful to our students and faculty who, in the face of this unjust and xenophobic treatment, responded with calm, courage and grace," wrote Picciotto.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Eastside Catholic School announced it would be filing a complaint against the federal agency.

"Eastside Catholic School is aware of an incident during a recent student trip and will be filing a formal complaint with U.S. Customs and Border Protection," reads a statement from the school. "As a Catholic school, we are committed to upholding the dignity of every individual and advocating for our students' well-being. At this time, to protect the privacy of those involved and remain focused on supporting our students and families, we will not be making further public comments."

The other side:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Eastside Catholic School said it would make no further comments on this incident.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Eastside Catholic School.

