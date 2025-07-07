Teen's birthday party ends with 1 person dead in Sedro-Woolley

The Brief A birthday party at a Sedro-Woolley community center tragically ended in a fatal shooting, leaving one person dead and five injured just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots, followed by a swift police and EMT response to the scene. One suspect has been arrested, and two firearms were recovered in connection with the incident.



A birthday party for a teen ended in a fatal shooting at a community center and park in Sedro-Woolley.

Police say it was just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out, leaving one dead and five people injured.

Many people's lawns back up next to the park and community center. They say they heard between 3–6 shots and the tragic ending is not what they were expecting for what was supposed to be a happy event involving children.

"They have parties over there all the time," said one neighbor who didn't want to share her name.

She says Saturday's event was peaceful throughout the day, and into the evening hours.

"I could hear the children still playing in the park and I thought, ‘Oh, they are going to be exhausted’, you know. But, it was happy sounds," she said.

Another person who wanted to remain anonymous tells FOX 13 they were at the party, but left prior to the shooting. They said it was a quinceañera celebration.

"You could see the little kids and the young women dressed in their little party clothes…having the time of their life," said one of the neighbors.

At around 10:15 pm -10:20 pm, neighbors say they heard the gunfire.

"I heard three, what I thought were fireworks," said one neighbor. "Then I saw a car speed off around the corner, really fast, and the music stopped.

Soon after, police and EMT's arrived. Another neighbor captured a picture of the scene on her cell phone.

We talked to another local resident who said it looked like a dozen officers responded.

"There was probably about like 10 – 15 cop cars and like 3 fire trucks blocking off the area," they said.

While parties often go late at the community center, neighbors say nothing like this has happened before.

"I feel sorry for everybody that was involved in that, Peace Health and Skagit," said one neighbor.

She says nothing is solved with a gun or violence, and she's thankful for the first responders.

"I felt sorry for the kids because it was a big party, you know, over there and all day they had been screaming and playing and having fun. It had to end like that for so many people," she said.

The victims went to at least two hospitals, including Skagit Regional Health, which reportedly went into lockdown for a time, which can be part of protocol when victims come in. Police say so far, at least one suspect has been arrested and booked into the Skagit County Jail. Two firearms were also recovered.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sedro-Woolley police and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

