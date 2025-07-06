1 dead, 5 injured in Sedro-Woolley, WA shooting, police make arrest

One person has died and five more have been hospitalized following a shooting in Sedro-Woolley in the late hours of Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting victims were found in the Memorial Park area just before midnight. Sedro-Woolley police report that their officers rendered life-saving measures along with the city's fire department.

Since then, one person has died. As law enforcement works to notify next of kin, there are five more victims in local hospitals.

As of Sunday afternoon, police have made one arrest of a suspect in the crime. That person was booked into Skagit County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officers say there is no known ongoing threat to the public. Police have not reported the cause or circumstances of the shooting.

Roughly one week earlier, there were two separate incidents involving gunfire in the Sedro-Woolley area. Police have not commented on any relation between the incidents.

The investigation remains ongoing as multiple nearby police departments, including the Washington State Patrol, offer assistance, according to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Week 5 since WA girls first went missing, Travis Decker manhunt ongoing

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.