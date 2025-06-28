Police investigate shooting, separate deadly incident in Skagit County, WA

The Brief Authorities in Skagit County are investigating two separate incidents from Friday night. There was a shooting in Clear Lake that injured multiple people, and a second incident on Highway 20 where one person died and another was hospitalized after police found them unresponsive. Both investigations are ongoing.



Authorities in Skagit County are investigating two separate incidents that left multiple people injured and one person dead on Friday night.

What we know:

At about 6:30 p.m., Skagit County deputies responded to several reports about multiple people being injured and shooters involved in an incident in Clear Lake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they treated the people who were injured and found several weapons. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating what led up to the shooting.

Then, at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a second incident in the west end on Highway 20, where a man was reported to be waving cars while standing on the road.

When police arrived, they found two people not breathing in a nearby building. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the two people but one of them died and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not say what led up to the second incident, but they are investigating the circumstances.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Sedro-Wooley Police Department.

