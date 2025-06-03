2.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Mount Vernon, WA

The Brief A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit a part of Mount Vernon early Tuesday morning. The quake happened before 2 a.m.



Did you feel it? A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit a part of Mount Vernon early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake hit at 1:59 a.m. and happened more than 2 miles west of Mount Vernon, more than 24 miles south of Bellingham.

It was more than 5 miles in depth, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Preliminary reports measured the earthquake at a 3.1 magnitude, but after seismologists reviewed the quake, it was revised down to a 2.9 magnitude.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage in the area.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

