2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Grays Harbor County, WA

The Brief A 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Satsop in Grays Harbor County. The quake happened after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.



Parts of Grays Harbor County was hit by a 2.9 magnitude earthquake early Tuesday morning, said the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

What they're saying:

The earthquake happened at 2:18 a.m. and was about 35 miles north-northeast from Satsop.

According to scientists, the earthquake was about 24 miles in depth.

PNSN are asking people who may have felt the quake to report it.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

