Coast Guard suspends search for fishing boat captain near Westport, WA

The Brief The captain of a 68-foot capsized fishing vessel has been located. Recovery crews continue work to recover his body from underwater amid unfavorable environmental conditions. Three other people on the ship were saved on Friday.



The Coast Guard has announced the end to their search efforts for the captain of a capsized fishing vessel off the coast of Washington, confirming that their crews had located the 44-year-old captain in the waters near Westport.

The fishing vessel capsized on Friday morning. All other crew members were rescued immediately following the quick sinking of the ship on May 9.

Due to weather and water conditions, divers were not able to recover the body. The ship remains 40 feet under the waters.

Coast Guard rescue operations for capsized fishing vessel.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragedy for our fishing communities," said Capt. Justin Noggle, commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. "I’m thankful our Coast Guard crews were able to save the three crewmembers quickly, and our hearts are with the family and friends of everyone impacted by this tremendous loss."

What's next:

Amid recovery efforts, the Coast Guard reports that they continue to work with the Washington Department of Ecology to mitigate pollution and overall environmental impact of the sinking.

There is a Seattle salvage team working on a plan to clean up the site, according to United States Coast Guard News.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the United States Coast Guard News.

