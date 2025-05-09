3 rescued, 1 missing after fishing vessel capsizes off WA coast

The Brief A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Grays Harbor rescued three people from a capsized 68-foot commercial fishing vessel near Westport, Washington, on Thursday morning. Coast Guard boat crews and an aircrew from Astoria are actively searching for one remaining individual. The circumstances of the capsizing are under investigation, and updates will be provided as the search continues.



A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Grays Harbor rescued three individuals from a capsized 68-foot commercial fishing vessel near Westport, Washington on Thursday morning. The incident prompted a search operation for one remaining person.

What we know:

The Coast Guard reported that boat crews and an aircrew from Astoria are actively involved in the search for the missing individual.

The vessel capsized in the waters near Westport, a coastal town known for its fishing industry.

What we don't know:

The Coast Guard has not released the names of those rescued or the missing person. The circumstances leading to the capsizing of the vessel are currently under investigation.

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to check back for updates as the search operation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

