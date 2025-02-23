Inmates evacuated due to jail basement fire in Grays Harbor, WA

The Brief A basement fire in the Grays Harbor County Jail caused an inmate evacuation on Saturday. Smoke exposure concerns prompted the evacuation. There are no reported injuries as of Saturday afternoon.



Inmates were evacuated from the Grays Harbor County Jail on Saturday over safety concerns.

A clothing dryer caught fire Feb. 23 just after 9 a.m. Firefighters were able to respond and put the flames out, but smoke had spread into the jail.

To allow smoke to make its way out of the jail, and allow fire crews to ensure another fire would not spark, authorities made the decision to evacuate the inmates.

Those inmates were taken to a nearby location to wait out the smoke and fire and will be transferred back to the jail once it is deemed safe.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office reports there is no threat to the community and that there were no reported injuries.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Undersheriff Kevin Schrader with the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office.

