Miles Hudson sentenced 30 days for reckless driving in Seattle

The Brief Miles Hudson was sentenced to 30 days in jail for reckless driving and racing in Seattle. Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," was found guilty of both charges, with videos showing his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat speeding and weaving through traffic. Prosecutors argued for a longer sentence, citing Hudson's threat to public safety and his glamorization of dangerous driving for social media.



Editor's note: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that Hudson would spend 691 days in prison, due to a mistake when listening to the sentencing guidelines — the sentences will be served concurrently, not back-to-back. This story has been updated to correct the error.

Miles Hudson, also known as the "Belltown Hellcat," was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail for reckless driving and street racing, following a highly publicized trial.

By the numbers:

Specifically, Hudson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with seven days of credit for time served, and 327 days suspended, meaning Hudson will only spend 30 days behind bars.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 24 hours of community service, take a defensive driving course, and refrain from commenting on court affairs or criminal activity on social media.

Judge Melanie Tratnik gave Hudson 24 hours to tie up loose ends and pay bills, then ordered him to report to court Tuesday and be taken into custody.

Hudson, 22, was found guilty last week of reckless driving and reckless driving racing. The incidents in question took place between December 1, 2023, and February 24, 2024, on the streets of downtown Seattle and in the Belltown neighborhood.

Hudson, known to his hundreds of thousands of online followers as the "Belltown Hellcat," was charged after multiple videos surfaced showing his uniquely painted black and beige Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat — alleged to be driven by Hudson — speeding, weaving through traffic, and appearing to engage in street racing.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors pushed for a longer sentencing, saying Hudson "has been a thorn in the side of the Belltown community" for a long time, and argued that his conduct posed a serious public safety threat and was glamorized online for social media content.

A jury found Hudson guilty of both reckless driving charges after a brief deliberation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.