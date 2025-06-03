'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson on trial for reckless driving in Seattle

The Brief Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," appeared in Seattle Municipal Court Tuesday for the start of his criminal traffic trial, where he faces reckless driving and racing charges. The case, brought by the city of Seattle, includes three prosecution witnesses — two SPD officers and a detective — while the defense, led by Sheley Anderson, plans no witnesses aside from Hudson himself. Jury selection began Monday following motions in limine; both sides expect the trial to conclude by Thursday.



Miles Hudson, widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat" for his viral street racing videos in his modified Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, appeared in Seattle Municipal Court Tuesday for the start of his criminal traffic trial.

The case centers on allegations of reckless driving and street racing through densely populated areas of downtown Seattle.

Courtroom transfer and motions

What we know:

Originally scheduled to be heard by Judge Andrew Simons, the case was reassigned Tuesday morning to Judge Melanie Tratnik.

Hudson entered the courtroom dressed entirely in black and wearing a black face mask. He was accompanied by his defense attorney, Sheley Anderson.

Miles Hudson, widely known as the "Belltown Hellcat" for his viral street racing videos in a modified Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, appeared in Seattle Municipal Court Tuesday, June 3, 2025, for the start of his criminal traffic trial.

The city, represented by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, submitted 19 motions aiming to limit defense arguments and testimony, particularly any reference to potential penalties if Hudson is convicted. The city also sought to introduce Hudson’s prior contact with law enforcement under Washington Rule of Evidence 404(b).

Defense counsel submitted motions to exclude hearsay from responding officers and to prevent impeachment of Hudson based on prior convictions. Hudson plans to testify on his own behalf, and Anderson confirmed no additional witnesses will be called by the defense.

Jury selection scheduled

Judge Tratnik recessed court for lunch at 11:45 a.m., with plans to resume at 1 p.m. Jury selection was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., following final rulings on outstanding motions.

The court requested a pool of 27 potential jurors to be brought in for voir dire. Both parties estimate the trial could conclude by Thursday.

City of Seattle's witness list

Dig deeper:

The city intends to call three witnesses to the stand:

Officer Joshua Vaaga, Seattle Police Department

Officer Oliver Murphy, Seattle Police Department

Detective Robert Belshay, Seattle Police Department

The prosecution alleges that Hudson's conduct endangered public safety, citing speeds exceeding 100 mph, burnouts and donuts recorded on social media in downtown Seattle. Hudson has already accrued tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties and gained notoriety online for his high-octane stunts.

Broader legal context surrounding Miles Hudson

This case is just one in a string of legal challenges Hudson faces.

In March, he pleaded guilty to disclosing intimate images without consent in a separate case, resulting in a five-year domestic violence no-contact order and a firearm ban. He has also violated electronic home monitoring conditions and failed to appear for prior court dates in Seattle and Renton, leading to multiple warrants and bail forfeitures.

The outcome of this week’s trial could carry significant consequences for Hudson’s legal standing — and his freedom.

