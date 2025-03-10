'Belltown Hellcat' pleads guilty to disclosing intimate images in Seattle court

The Brief Miles Hudson, also known as the "Belltown Hellcat," pleaded guilty to disclosing intimate images of his ex-girlfriend in Seattle court. Hudson is now banned from owning any firearms, and had a five-year domestic violence no-contact order imposed against him.



Miles Hudson, also known as the "Belltown Hellcat," pleaded guilty to disclosing intimate images in a Seattle courtroom on Monday.

The backstory:

Hudson, notoriously known for his online stunts in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, previously faced charges of stalking and revenge porn relating to his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors recommended dismissing the stalking charge as part of Hudson's plea deal, and imposing a 24-month suspended sentence, which the Seattle judge agreed to.

Based on this conviction, the judge ruled Hudson is no longer allowed to own any firearms, and imposed a five-year domestic violence no-contact order.

What's next:

Hudson also has a pending reckless driving charge, where he is accused of incidents like doing burnouts and donuts on Seattle streets, and driving at speeds over 100 mph.

He's expected to be in court Tuesday morning for the reckless driving case.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, Seattle Municipal Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

