The Brief A tragic house fire in Port Orchard claimed the lives of a father and his 9-year-old daughter. The victims have been identified as Carlin Sheedy, 40, and Jayden Sheedy, 9, with a GoFundMe set up to support the family. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



A Kitsap County family is asking for help after a father and daughter were killed in a Port Orchard house fire.

What we know:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says it sparked early Saturday morning. When crews arrived, the house was filled with flames.

(South Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

Fire crews say the father and daughter suffered severe injuries, and they did not survive.

A GoFundMe identified the victims as 9-year-old Jayden Sheedy and 40-year-old Carlin Sheedy.

"Everything is uncertain at this time, but costs will begin to grow. Anything helps as we know it will be a long struggle for all of us. I don't have the words, but you both will be missed tremendously," said the GoFundMe.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death of the girl and her father. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, GoFundMe and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

