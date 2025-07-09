Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

The Brief The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning King County drivers about significant highway closures from Friday night, July 11, to Monday morning, July 14, affecting I-405, I-5, and SR 167 for various construction and maintenance projects. These closures will impact key corridors across the Puget Sound area, requiring drivers to plan alternate routes.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead for some major highway closures this weekend in King County.

What we know:

Crews will be working on construction and maintenance work on Interstate 405, Interstate 5 and State Route 167 starting Friday night, July 11, through Monday morning, July 14. WSDOT officials said the closures will impact key corridors across the Puget Sound area.

More information on the closures below:

Southbound I-405 in Kirkland

From 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, southbound I-405 will be closed from Northeast 124th Street to Northeast 70th Place. Crews will be paving the roadway.

This will also close the Northeast 116th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405, Northeast 85th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 and Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street.

Northbound I-405 in Renton

From 11:59 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, northbound I-405 will be closed from SR 169 to Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

The SR 169 on-ramp to northbound I-405, northbound I-405 off-ramp to Sunset Boulevard Northeast and the northbound SR 167 direct connector ramp to northbound I-405 will be closed.

Crews will be installing drainage and replacing overhead sign structures and pavement panels.

Southbound I-5 in Downtown Seattle

From 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, southbound I-5 near Downtown Seattle's Convention Center will be closed. Workers will be conducting fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.

Lane closures will be between the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp. Drivers traveling south will need to use the express lanes, which will remain open overnight into Saturday morning, or exit at Stewart Street.

The southbound I-5 ramp closures include eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp, Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp, Union Street off-ramp and James Street off-ramp.

Southbound SR 167 in Kent

Crews will be replacing bridge joints and resurfacing the Green River bridge this weekend.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday and ending at 4 a.m. Monday, southbound SR 167 will be closed from SR 516/Willis Street to South 277th Street. Willis Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 and southbound I-405 off-ramp to South 277th Street will also be closed.

Other closures in Seattle

The westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound Rainier Ave South in Seattle will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Workers will be installing raised crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and rapid flashing beacons.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northeast 130th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until July 28. Eastbound Northeast 130th Street over I-5 will also be closed until Aug. 25. This is part of the Pinehurst STation construction and the Lynnwood Link Extension project.

What's next:

WSDOT said there will be a major closure of northbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge starting Friday, July 18.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

