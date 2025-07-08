Southbound I-405 closed in Kirkland, northbound I-405 closed in Renton this weekend

The Brief Southbound I-405 in Kirkland and northbound I-405 in Renton will close this weekend for construction. The closures are part of a $235 million project to improve I-405 and the Northeast 85th Street interchange. Expect heavy traffic and detours; more details are available on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.



Southbound I-405 will fully close in the Kirkland area, and northbound I-405 will close in Renton this weekend for an ongoing construction project.

What To Expect:

The freeway will close all southbound lanes in Kirkland between Northeast 70th Street to Northeast 124th Street, from 11 p.m. Friday, July 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 14.

In Renton, northbound I-405 will be closed from State Route 169 to Sunset Boulevard Northeast from 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 14.

Southbound on-ramps from Northeast 116th Street and Northeast 85th Street, and the off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street, will be closed. The SR 169 on-ramp to NB I-405 and off-ramp to Sunset Boulevard Northeast will also be closed. A signed detour route will be in place.

The city of Kirkland expects many areas to be busy this weekend, including the Totem Lake, Juanita and downtown Kirkland neighborhoods.

Crews are paving southbound I-405, part of a nearly $235 million project to improve the I-405 and Northeast 85th Street interchange. The project previously closed northbound I-405 between the same stretch in Kirkland from June 27-29.

The plan is to replace the existing two-level interchange at Northeast 85th Street with a three-level interchange, along with other local improvements.

Additionally, southbound SR 167 in Kent will close from SR 516/Willis Street and South 277th Street from Saturday through Sunday morning.

Drivers should expect heavier traffic around the closed-off sections this weekend.

Learn more about the construction project and future closures on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the city of Kirkland and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

