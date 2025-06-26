Northbound I-405 closure this weekend in Kirkland for paving

The Brief All lanes on northbound I-405 between Northeast 70th Street and Northeast 124th Street will be closed starting June 27 at 11:55 p.m. The partial closure is due to paving in the area. The closure is part of a nearly $235M project that will improve transportation connections around Northeast 85th Street and I-405 in Kirkland.



Northbound I-405 will close all lanes from Northeast 70th Street to Northeast 124th Street in Kirkland starting late Friday night until early Monday morning.

The closure will last until June 30 at 4 a.m., and crews work on paving I-405 to the new Northeast 85th Street bridge. The northbound on and off-ramps at Northeast 85th Street will also be closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) advises drivers to use alternate routes during the closure.

The backstory:

These closures come as part of a nearly $235 million project to improve the I-405 and Northeast 85th Street interchange. It looks to enhance connections between the Sound Transit Stride Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Northeast 85th Street, and provide direct access to the I-405 Express Toll Lanes.

(Washington State Department of Transportation )

Northeast 85th Street was chosen as the location of the project by officials due to its connection between Downtown Kirkland, Redmond and I-405.

Additionally, the newly constructed middle level of the interchange will improve access for drivers, public transportation riders, bikers and pedestrians. BRT riders will have access to a new BRT station in the median of the northbound and southbound lanes.

The project intends to provide more reliable transportation options for Kirkland residents and commuters.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

