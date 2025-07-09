US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

The Brief The search for murder suspect Travis Decker in Sawtooth National Forest has been called off. Authorities located and confirmed a hiker, initially believed to be Decker, was a different individual. U.S. Marshals thanked all agencies and the public for their assistance during the five-day search.



The extensive search for murder suspect Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest has been called off, according to an announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

What we know:

The decision came after authorities located and interviewed a hiker believed to be Decker, confirming he was not the wanted man.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

For the past five days, law enforcement agencies have been actively searching the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest following a public tip that a man resembling Decker had been seen there.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force located the individual.

What they're saying:

"The hiker who is the same height and roughly the same weight as Decker, also has dark features, a beard and tattoos on his arm and calf," said Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Idaho – Coeur d’Alene.

Investigators interviewed the cooperative man and confirmed his presence in the Bear Creek area over the past weekend.

With the positive identification of the hiker, law enforcement has ceased its search for Decker in the Sawtooth National Forest and has begun demobilizing resources from the area.

United States Marshal Brent Bunn expressed gratitude for the public's assistance in the fugitive investigation. Marshal Bunn also thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies that provided critical support over the past five days. These agencies include the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Camas County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Idaho Department of Correction, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, and the FBI.

The backstory:

Decker is wanted in connection with the murders and kidnappings of his three children in Washington state. His daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.

The Decker girls and their mother Whitney Decker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Decker has been sought by law enforcement since May 30.

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals Service urges anyone with information on wanted fugitives to contact their nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

