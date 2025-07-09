The Brief The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office has decided not to file charges against the man arrested in connection with a recent Amber Alert. Prosecutors stated that evidence did not indicate criminal intent on the part of the man who left with the 2-year-old child. The child's father publicly defended the man's actions and expressed that he did not want to see him charged.



The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office announced this week that it will not file charges against a man arrested last month following an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl in Tacoma.

The decision comes after an investigation into the June incident where a man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was found with 2-year-old Delilah, prompting a community-wide alert.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office, said ed on July 9, "Our office is not filing charges in this case. The evidence does not show any criminal intent by the person who left with the child."

According to Faber, Tacoma Police detectives interviewed the man on the day of the incident and did not arrest him in connection with the Amber Alert at that time.

"The information we have is that the child was not harmed when with the suspect," Faber said.

Dig deeper:

The father of the child, Jayda Everett, has publicly defended the man's actions since the incident. Everett told FOX 13 Seattle in a June 17 interview that he believed the man "did the right thing, he just went about it the wrong way."

Everett also said, "I don’t want him to be painted as a wicked man."

Jayda Everett and his daughter, Delilah.

Faber noted the father's stance in the prosecutor's decision.

"The father of the child stated publicly that he appreciated the suspect’s actions and does not want to see him charged."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

The Amber Alert was issued after a man reportedly found the 2-year-old outside near a Wendy's. Police said he took the child inside and attempted to locate her parents. However, when an employee said they would call the police, the man reportedly left with the child. He was later located and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest from a 2023 incident. The child's parents later helped bail him out of jail.

While acknowledging the unusual circumstances, the prosecutor's office emphasized the proper procedure for such situations.

"We encourage people who find an unattended child to call the police rather than leave with the child," Faber said.

Delilah's father confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle last month that his daughter was "unscathed" following the incident.

