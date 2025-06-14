Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old Tacoma, WA girl

The Brief An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old Tacoma girl has been canceled. According to police, the girl was seen walking in the street, when a stranger picked her up, placed her in a car and drove away, heading towards 38th Street.



An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old girl out of Tacoma has been canceled after she was found safe.

On Saturday morning, the Tacoma Police Department issued the alert after a kidnapping near the Wendy's at 4112 South Steele Street.

What we know:

According to police, the girl was seen walking in the street, when a stranger picked her up, placed her in a car and drove away, heading towards 38th Street.

The 2-year-old girl was not hurt and has been reunited with her family.

Police have detained the suspect and will be questioned by detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

