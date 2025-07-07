Man charged with homicide after Everett woman dies from overdose

The Brief A man has been charged with homicide after he sold a woman drugs that she would later fatally overdose on. An Everett woman in her 40s overdosed on May 4, after being sold narcotics outside her apartment complex. The suspect was booked on unrelated drug charges in June, but after being interviewed by officials, was additionally charged with controlled substance homicide.



A man has been charged with homicide after an Everett woman he sold drugs to fatally overdosed.

The suspect allegedly sold the victim drugs on May 4, the same day the woman overdosed. He was arrested on June 23 by Everett Police and charged with controlled substance homicide.

Timeline:

On May 4, Everett Police responded to a call from a neighbor who found the victim – a woman in her 40s – dead in her apartment in the 2600 block of West Marine View Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead from an overdose, along with suspected fentanyl and drug equipment.

During the early investigations, officials found that staff members working at the apartment witnessed a known drug dealer sell narcotics to the victim soon before her death. The interaction was caught on surveillance cameras and reviewed by officials.

On June 23, the suspect – who had recently been booked on separate drug charges – was interviewed by officials, and was later additionally charged with controlled substance homicide in connection to the fatal overdose.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Everett Police Department.

