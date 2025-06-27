1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Everett, WA

The Brief Everett Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting on Evergreen Way that resulted in one fatality and left another person critically injured after both arrived at a local hospital.



Detectives with the Everett Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Evergreen Way.

According to investigators, two men arrived at a local hospital with significant injuries.

Everett shooting

One of the men died from his injuries and another remains in critical condition.

The Everett Police Department's major crime unit will be handling the investigation.

It's not known what led up to the shooting but anyone with information is asked to call police.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Everett Police Department.

