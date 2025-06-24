WA deputies use 'underwater drone' to recover evidence, drowning victims

The Brief The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is using an underwater drone to locate drowning victims and recover evidence without divers. The ROV, equipped with video and sonar, enhances safety and efficiency in crime scene investigations and search missions. The device aids regional efforts, including recent operations in Possession Sound, and is set for a training mission next month.



Officials in Pierce County are taking a high-tech approach to crime scene investigations and search-and-rescue missions—using an underwater drone to do the job without ever putting a diver in the water.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is using a Remote Operated Vehicle, or ROV, to help locate drowning victims, retrieve evidence, and recover stolen vehicles from lakes, rivers, and even Puget Sound.

"Think about it like an underwater drone," said Detective Alex Richards with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. "It's attached to a remote control. We have a video screen."

The compact, battery-powered ROV is equipped with high-definition video, sonar, and robotic arms. According to Richards, one of six operators within the agency, it’s quick to deploy—taking only about five minutes to get into the water.

"It’s just like playing a video game," Richards said.

They've only had the upgraded model for about a year.

The backstory:

The device has already played a key role in several investigations, including a recent incident on Ketron Island. A man reportedly drove his vehicle off a ferry, sinking nearly 100 feet below the surface—well past the safe working limit for divers, who only get about 10 minutes at that depth.

"By locating him in a timely manner, we're able to provide that ease to the community that doesn't know if this guy's still outstanding," Richards said. "And then ultimately affect a safer recovery of that person with our divers—kind of increasing the safety of our own people as well."

Using the ROV, deputies were able to find the man’s vehicle and confirm he was inside within just 15 minutes.

"When we have a tool at our disposal, both locally and regionally, it really helps us to be able to evaluate the danger we're going into," Richards added.

The underwater drone is used in a wide range of calls—from recovering submerged and stolen vehicles to investigating underwater explosives.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"People, when they like to commit crimes, they like to throw things in the water to cover it up," Richards said. "They think that that's the ultimate way to cover up a crime. We can recover bullets, guns, knives, clothing, all types of things with this."

The device has also come in handy in overall surveillance and inspections around the Port of Tacoma, assisting in pier sweeps and infrastructure or military vessels without requiring boats to be shut down for diver safety.

The ROV has also assisted outside of Pierce County. Late last month, it was used to locate drowning victims after a boat capsized in Possession Sound near Everett.

For Richards, the most meaningful work comes when the team helps bring closure to grieving families.

"It's the most rewarding part of my job—providing that closure to the family," Richards said. "Giving people the ultimate ability to have their final rites attached to them, I think, is important for us."

The tool has drastically increased efficiency for the dive team.

"We're able to spend much less time on scene, we're able to get things done a lot faster," Richards said.

The ROV’s next mission is scheduled for next month when it will be used to recover the vehicle from the Ketron Island case—doubling as a real-time training opportunity for the department’s dive team.

It's a regional asset – purchased with congressional funds and available to assist any department in the Pacific Northwest.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

