Two bodies recovered after boat sinks near Everett, WA

The Brief Officials recovered two bodies following the sinking of a shrimping vessel on May 21 near Everett. A man in his 20s is still missing. The cause of the accident is still unknown.



Officials have recovered the bodies of two of the three missing boaters after a boat sank last month in Possession Sound.

The 26-foot shrimping vessel was found upside-down 165 feet underwater on Saturday as searchers continued searching for the bodies of the crew on board.

The backstory:

On May 21, a vessel carrying four shrimpers sank in Possession Sound near Everett.

According to City of Everett officials, a man in his 50s was rescued, but three other passengers were still missing. Everett police declared the search for the three missing passengers a recovery effort, four hours later.

The boat was located by Everett police the following day, and officials continued their recovery search, despite challenges including the depth of Possession Sound and the lack of visibility due to vegetation.

What we know:

The Seattle Police Harbor Patrol, Innerspace Exploration Team – a nonprofit organization specializing in marine environmental protection and drowning victim search and recovery – and Pierce County Marine Operations recovered two bodies on Saturday, May 31, about165 feet deep in Possession Sound.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were recovered but a man in his 20s has not been found. The man in his 60s is the boat owner, the woman is a co-worker of the boat owner, and the missing man in his 20s is the son of the boat owner, according to officials.

Officials used a remotely operated vehicle to check the boat's interior for the remaining missing person, but were unable to locate him.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

The Source: Information in this article came from the City of Everett.

