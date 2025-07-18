The Brief Two Texas men have been arrested for a series of ATM robberies in Washington, stealing over $600,000. The suspects used glue to disable the ATMs, then robbed technicians during repairs. Both face conspiracy to commit robbery charges, punishable by up to five years in prison.



Two men were arrested in an elaborate ATM robbery spree across Washington, accused of gluing the machines shut and robbing repair technicians once they came out to fix them.

Ahmon Hogg, 22, and Seth Coles-Body, 23, both from Texas, are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after a string of lucrative thefts amounting over $600,000.

Timeline:

The scheme allegedly began in Renton on December 23, 2024, where a Bank of America ATM was disabled from a glue-like substance jammed in the card reader.

Once a technician showed up to repair the machine, two men ambushed him, pulling out a screwdriver and demanding cash boxes from the ATM. The technician did not open the machine and escaped after a short scuffle.

Bank surveillance video captured the suspects during the attempted robbery.

The next day, another ATM was disabled in Vancouver, Washington, also due to a glued card reader, along with a jammed cash dispenser.

As a technician started fixing the machine, two men ran up and shoved her out of the way, getting away with five full cash cassettes. The suspects' clothing and car matched the description of the suspects in the Renton attempted robbery, court documents state.

The estimated cash loss from the robbery was $383,900.

Another Bank of America ATM was disabled that same day in Battle Ground, according to police.

On January 3, 2025, several ATMs in the Phoenix, Arizona area were tampered with, with a card covered in glue inserted in the machines. This time, police showed up before the technicians, and three suspects, including Hogg and Coles-Body, were taken into custody.

According to court documents, a search of the suspects' phones showed their locations matched up with the times of the Renton and Vancouver robberies. Items seized from their vehicle included a tube of caulk, 16 debit cards, a screwdriver, a white and gray balaclava, multiple pairs of gloves and a duffle bag with $1,010 in it.

After being interviewed, Hogg and Coles-Body were later released from custody.

The thieves struck again on March 7 in Redmond, after a Bank of America ATM had its card reader glued shut. Once a repair technician opened the ATM safe, two robbers ran up and stole several cash canisters. They allegedly made away with $221,000.

Five broken canisters were later found on the shoulder of SR-520, along with a red hoodie one of the suspects appeared to be wearing during the robbery. DNA samples from the hoodie returned matches for both Coles-Body and Hogg, investigators said.

Days later, the Department of Justice says Coles-Body was caught trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border on a Greyhound bus near Sierra Blanca, Texas. Border patrol agents seized his bag, which allegedly had $209,000 and a jar of marijuana inside.

After a warrant was made for their arrest in July, both Hogg and Coles-Body were arrested during a traffic stop in Mississippi, with the DOJ adding they had stolen firearms in their car.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Department of Justice, the United States Department of Justice, and the FBI.

