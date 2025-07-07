Employee shoots suspected car thief in Redmond, WA

A man is in the hospital after a would-be car theft victim fired on the suspect, according to a new report from Redmond Police.

Timeline:

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, officers received reports of a shooting. During their investigation, they say it became clear the shooter was protecting their property.

Employees of a Redmond business claim they saw a man trying to break into one of the workers' cars. The worker went out and confronted the car theft suspect.

Redmond shooting scene on July 6, 2025 (Courtesy of Chris P.)

This is when police say the suspect became aggressive, prompting the employee to shoot him in the abdomen.

The employee legally owned the gun and stayed on scene to cooperate with law enforcement, according to RPD.

The injured suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Redmond Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.