Drones responding to 911 calls in Redmond, WA

The Brief Redmond and Renton Police Departments are incorporating drone technology to respond to 911 calls. The Redmond Police Department introduced its full-time drone program a few months ago. Renton police are hoping to get the budget for their program after they saw good results from their pilot program.



Police departments in western Washington are incorporating drones into 911 responses in an effort to make policing quicker and safer.

The backstory:

The Renton Police Department recently tested a "Drones as First Responders" (DFR) program, using the technology to quickly locate individuals in critical situations.

In one instance, a drone helped officers find an overdose victim who had collapsed in a stairwell after wandering off.

"It’s going to be the way of the future where, if you don’t have a DFR program in place, you’re going to be at a disadvantage," said Officer Matt Nugent of the Renton Police Department.

While Renton’s program is still in the pilot phase, Redmond police have already launched a full-time drone response team.

"We succeeded in being the first full-time DFR program in the state of Washington, something that we’re very proud of," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

The department has several drones positioned on rooftops throughout the city, ready to automatically deploy when emergency calls come in.

Once airborne, a pilot can remotely control the drone to assess the situation.

Dig deeper:

Lowe said the technology has already proven effective. In one case, officers used a drone to locate a missing senior citizen who had wandered away from home.

"We saved this man’s life. If we didn’t have a drone, the outcome would not have been what it was," Lowe said.

Drones can avoid traffic and red lights, helping to cut down on response times.

He said they also reduce the risk to officers by allowing them to assess dangerous situations from a distance.

"It is an incredible enhancement to our ability to provide service and have safe outcomes for everyone," Lowe said.

Lowe said the department has policy in place for where the camera is pointing and when it can be moved in an effort to maintain the public's privacy. He tells FOX 13 Seattle the department is not using drones for routine patrols either.

The Cost:

Renton Police report DFR program will cost $1.65 million over a five-year period. The cost will be significantly reduced after the first contract, as the initial phase includes the cost of the equipment.

Redmond Police said the cost for their program is $2.25 million over a six-year time period.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department and Redmond Police Department.

