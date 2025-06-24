Copper wire theft disrupts Line 2 service at Redmond, WA light rail

The Brief Copper wire theft disrupted light rail service on the 2 Line between South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond. The investigation began around 5:30 a.m., and service was restored by 5 p.m., according to Sound Transit. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.



Light rail service in Redmond has been restored after copper wires were reportedly stolen along the 2 Line route on Tuesday.

What we know:

The theft happened early Tuesday morning, with deputies discovering missing copper wires around 5:30 a.m., according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Service between the South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond Station was affected.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident as larceny of copper wires.

Sound Transit announced that 2 Line service was restored around 5 p.m., but told passengers to expect delays.

It's currently unknown if any arrests have been made. FOX 13 Seattle is working to learn more.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office and Sound Transit.

