Man wanted after multiple assaults at Redmond, WA music festival

The Brief Redmond police are searching for a man who assaulted multiple people at the CHIME Music Festival on June 14. The suspect, described as an Asian man in his 40s-50s, used pepper spray and fled the scene. Police are seeking cellphone video from the public to help identify the suspect.



Redmond police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting multiple people during a music festival.

The backstory:

Police say a man choked and sprayed another man with pepper spray in the men's bathroom during the CHIME Music Festival in Downtown Park on June 14. The suspect allegedly sprayed another man and a girl with pepper spray before running away.

He was last seen running south towards Coastline Burgers.

via Redmond Police

The suspect has yet to be identified, and Redmond police are seeking the public's help.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 40s-50s, 5'6" with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly gloves. Police released several low-quality photos in a recent social media post.

Detectives are asking for cellphone video of the assault that could help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Hood at bhood@redmond.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Redmond Police Department.

