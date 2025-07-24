WSDOT warns of busy Seattle weekend with major events, construction

The Brief WSDOT is warning drivers to expect a busy traffic weekend. There are a number of road closures for construction projects. There are also multiple major events happening in Seattle.



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging drivers to prepare for a busy weekend, with multiple major events and construction projects expected to cause significant traffic delays.

(WSDOT)

What they're saying:

WSDOT released its famous "Paint Map" in a social media post on Thursday saying, "We've got a fresh, locally grown and region-specific Paint Map on the menu to emphasize some closures you should know about if you're traveling in, around, or to Seattle this weekend."

Keep reading for construction projects, and other major events that will likely create congestion on roadways this weekend.

Southbound SR-167 closed in Kent, WA

According to WSDOT, the southbound lanes of State Route 167 in Kent will be closed this weekend beginning Friday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. The highway will reopen on Monday, July 28, at 4 a.m. This closure will happen between SR-516/Willis Street and South 277th Street.

Detours in place

What they're saying:

"The detour directs travelers to West Valley Highway, but expect delays because West Valley Highway doesn't have as much capacity as the highway," WSDOT wrote. "Consider alternate routes like I-5 if you can."

The goal of this closure is to allow crews to replace expansion bridge joints on and repave the Green River Bridge.

Eastbound SR-18 closed in Auburn, WA

WSDOT says eastbound State Route 18 in Auburn will be fully closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 25, until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 28. The closure will happen between C Street Southwest and Auburn Way South.

Officials say the eastbound SR-17 on-ramp from C Street Southwest and off-ramp to Auburn Way South will also be closed.

What they're saying:

"Law enforcement officers will help direct traffic through the detour," WSDOT wrote. "Expect delays."

WSDOT says the goal of this closure is to allow crews to safely grind pavement, perform full-depth pavement repairs and install traffic loops and temporary lane striping, which will make the road smoother and preserve the highway for years.

Is Seattle I-5 closed this weekend?

Northbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge will remain open this weekend, though the highway will be reduced to two lanes until August 15. The northbound express lanes will remain open all day.

What they're saying:

"Expect delays," WSDOT wrote. "Start planning ahead your weekend travels NOW and consider using alternative forms of transportation – like a bike, bus or light rail."

Closures on I-5 in DuPont, WA

WSDOT says there will be overnight closures on northbound I-5 in DuPont on Friday and Saturday. The closures will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Detours in place

WSDOT says during these overnight closures, traffic will be directed up and over the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit and on-ramp. Congestion is expected to be heavy.

What events are happening in Seattle this weekend?

There are a number of major events happening in Seattle for the weekend of July 25-27, including back-to-back Morgan Wallen shows at Lumen Field, Bite of Seattle 2025 festival, the Seafair Torchlight Parade and more.

Morgan Wallen concert Seattle

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is set to bring his highly anticipated "I'm the Problem" stadium tour to Seattle with back-to-back performances at Lumen Field on July 35 and 26.

Bite of Seattle 2025

The Bite of Seattle, also known as "The Bite", is a free, three-day event at the Seattle Center where anyone can come and indulge in a variety of local eats, live music and other fun activities.

When is the Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade?

The Seafair Torchlight Parade is set for July 26 along Seattle's newly renovated waterfront.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media alert from WSDOT, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.