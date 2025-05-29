Tickets on sale for Seattle’s 2025 Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade

The Brief Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. The event is set for July 26 along Seattle's newly renovated waterfront. The parade will feature over 100 floats, marching bands and performers under the theme "Light Up the Night".



Tickets for the Seafair Torchlight Parade, which will be held along Seattle’s newly renovated waterfront for the first time, are available now.

The Joint Service Color Guard walks the Seafair Torchlight Parade on July 30, 2016, in Seattle, Wash. (Suzi Pratt/WireImage) Expand

The iconic parade has been a staple of Seafair since 1950. This year, organizers are preparing for an unforgettable Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade with a brand-new look, spectacular performances and "the unmistakable energy of the Pacific Northwest."

Keep reading for event details and ticket information.

When is Seafair 2025?

Seafair organizers have three key events planned for summer 2025: the Seafair Fourth of July show on Friday, July 4; the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade on Saturday, July 26; and the Boeing Seafair Air Show and Apollo Mechanical Cup hydroplane races from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 1–3.

Where and when is the Seafair Torchlight Parade taking place?

According to Seafair organizers, the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will take place at Broad and Alaska Way beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. The parade will then travel down the waterfront and reach the TV Zone in front of Pier 58 at around 8 p.m.

What is the Seafair Torchlight Parade?

The 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade’s theme is "Light Up the Night," promising a dazzling array of more than 100 colorful parade floats, marching bands and spectacular performances, all taking place in front of Seattle’s revitalized waterfront.

How much are tickets to Seafair Torchlight Parade?

There are multiple different ticket options for the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade ranging from $50 to $80. Here's how pricing is broken down:

Orange Zone: $50

Red Zone (TV Grandstand East): $80

Green Zone (TV Grandstand East): $80

ADA Grandstand: $70

Orange Zone

This area is near the start of the parade between Vine Street and Wall Street near The Edgewater Hotel on the west side of Alaskan Way.

Red Zone

This area is on the east side of Alaskan Way at Union Street, south of the Seattle Aquarium and across from Pier 58. Red Zone ticket holders will also receive a commemorative seat cushion.

Green Zone

This area is on the west side of Alaskan Way at Union Street, between the Seattle Aquarium and Pier 58. Green Zone ticket holders will also receive a commemorative seat cushion.

ADA Reserved Zone

This area is located next to the Red Zone TV Grandstand bleachers at Alaskan Way and Union Street, south of the Seattle Aquarium and across from Pier 58.

To purchase tickets, visit Seafair's website.

When is the Seafair Torchlight Run?

The Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run is returning in 2025, and will happen at 6:00 p.m., an hour before the parade. Organizers say runners will take place in a unique neon-themed 5k run and pass in front of tens of thousands of cheering spectators along the parade route. Registration is open now.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from Seafair organizers.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.