Seafair 2025 to arrive with 'Bigger, Better, Bolder' changes

Organizers are gearing up for Seafair 2025, and they’re saying it’ll arrive with a brand-new look this summer.

After celebrating its 75th anniversary, Seafair is returning to Seattle with a new website, a new logo and a new slogan: "Bigger, Better, Bolder."

Keep reading to learn more about the changes coming to Seattle’s favorite summer tradition, and important dates to put on your calendar now.

What new events are coming to Seattle Seafair 2025?

Organizers are reintroducing some popular prepandemic events while also adding exciting new attractions. Here’s a look at what's new in 2025.

Seafair 4th of July goes beyond Gas Works Park

Seafair 4th of July, sponsored by Amazon, will take place at Gas Works Park in 2025, but will extend to Lake Union Park for more festivities.

More details are expected to be announced at a later date.

Better seating, better food and drink, better entertainment

We've listened, and we're stepping it up! — Seafair 2025 organizers

Organizers say Seafair 2025 guests can expect a better festival experience with upgraded seating, food and interactive entertainment for children and adults. Organizers will also include enhanced ADA accommodations.

In 2025, Seafair will be delivering bigger thrills with exciting air shows, new music acts and fresh locations. Festivalgoers can also enjoy more flavors from local breweries, wineries and craft makers, with non-alcoholic options available.

Seafair will revive its Kickoff Celebration in 2025

Seafair will mark the official start of summer with its Seafair Kickoff Celebration, presented by Bank of America, on June 20.

The event, which will take place on Pier 62 along the Seattle Waterfront, will launch Seafair's summer lineup of festivities. After a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration returns as a free, ticketed event open to the public.

The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will once again take to the streets at night

Seafair is bringing back one of its most cherished traditions, and promising that it will return bigger, better and bolder than ever.

The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will return to its original nighttime schedule on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. For the first time, the parade will be held along Seattle's newly renovated waterfront in front of the Seattle Great Wheel, with Eliott Bay as the backdrop.

What they're saying:

"Seafair listened to the community, and this exciting new location will elevate the parade experience, creating a spectacular summer night of entertainment, tradition, and civic pride," organizers wrote in their press release.

Seafair Torchlight Run returns in 2025 with a fresh route

The Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run is returning after a post-COVID break, bringing back a popular tradition with a new route.

The run, held on the morning of the Seafair Torchlight Parade, invites runners, walkers and families to start the day with an exciting race along the scenic waterfront.

When will tickets for Seattle Seafair 2025 go on sale?

Seafair is celebrating its 76th anniversary with a 76-hour flash sale, where fans can secure discounted tickets for its events from March 17-20. Tickets can be purchased online.

When is Seattle Seafair 2025?

Seafair 2025 officially launches on the first official day of summer, Friday, June 20, and runs through Aug. 3.

What's next:

Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

