WSDOT warns of 'Wild West Weekend' of road closures in WA

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to prepare for a busy weekend of road closures around Puget Sound.

On Tuesday, WSDOT released its well-known weekend construction map — but this time, they ditched the hand-drawn sketches in favor of a more saddle-up style, dubbing it a "Wild West Weekend."

What they're saying:

"Saddle up, Partners. Wild West Weekend is coming to central Puget Sound, and we’ve got some rowdy roads to wrangle," wrote WSDOT on social media. "Grab your lasso, your map and your favorite alternate, uh, horse (like KC Metro or Sound Transit). Giddy up."

Timeline:

Keep reading for a full list of WSDOT closures around Puget Sound, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closures and a couple of major events that may create congestion in Seattle.

Kirkland, WA road closures this weekend

From 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, southbound I-405 will be closed from Northeast 124th Street to Northeast 70th Place. Crews will be paving the roadway.

This will also close the Northeast 116th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405, Northeast 85th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 and Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street.

Renton, WA road closures this weekend

From 11:59 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, northbound I-405 will be closed from SR 169 to Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

The SR 169 on-ramp to northbound I-405, northbound I-405 off-ramp to Sunset Boulevard Northeast and the northbound SR 167 direct connector ramp to northbound I-405 will be closed.

Crews will be installing drainage and replacing overhead sign structures and pavement panels.

Kent, WA road closures this weekend

WSDOT initially announced that crews would be replacing bridge joints and resurfacing the Green River Bridge this weekend, but in a Thursday afternoon update, officials announced that the project had been postponed to a later date.

Seattle road closures this weekend

Drivers should prepare for road closures on Southbound I-5 in Downtown Seattle, the northbound I-5 off-ramp and the westbound I-90 off-ramp. Keep reading for the full schedule.

Southbound I-5 in Downtown Seattle

From 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, southbound I-5 near Downtown Seattle's Convention Center will be closed. Workers will be conducting fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.

Lane closures will be between the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp. Drivers traveling south will need to use the express lanes, which will remain open overnight into Saturday morning, or exit at Stewart Street.

The southbound I-5 ramp closures include eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp, Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp, Union Street off-ramp and James Street off-ramp.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp

According to SDOT, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to northeast 130th Street will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday until late July for the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link project.

Westbound I-90 off-ramp

According to SDOT, the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound Rainier Avenue South will close starting at 9 a.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 14.

Events likely to cause traffic in Seattle this weekend

Two major concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend: My Chemical Romance (MCR) and The Weeknd with Playboi Carti.

MCR Seattle this weekend

The emo pop punk band My Chemical Romance is bringing its "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Friday, July 11.

The Weeknd coming to Seattle

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn with Playboi Carti stadium tour to Seattle’s Lumen Field on Saturday, July 12.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team.

